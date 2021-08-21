dayton logo
X

Great Darke County Fair opens and continues for next week

The Great Darke County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 28.
Caption
The Great Darke County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 28.

Local News
2 hours ago

The Great Darke County Fair, which has been called the “World’s Greatest County Fair” in past years, kicked off Friday in Greenville and continues through Saturday, Aug. 28.

The fair is held at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Former State Rep. Jim Buchy is this year’s grand marshal and was recognized Friday during opening ceremonies of the fair, which began in 1853.

Harness racing will take place today and Thursday at the fair’s track. Thursday’s race card will feature the Parshall Memorial Stakes, the Gene Riegle Memorial Open, and the Arnie Almahurst Open Trot.

Award winning country artist, Jake Owen takes the stage at 8 p.m. Monday at the fair’s grand stands. Joining Owen are up and coming country singers, Kat & Alex.

There are no mask restrictions or vaccination mandates at the annual fair, which in past years has an estimated 185,000 and 200,000 visitors.

A demolition derby will conclude the fair on Saturday, Aug. 28.

For a schedule of events, go here.

In Other News
1
Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival kicks off two-day event today
2
Tickets on sale for Centerville event offering local restaurant samples
3
Air Force Marathon follows base’s lead in move to virtual event
4
Ohio records more than 3,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day
5
TONIGHT: Uncle Kracker to take the stage at the Fraze
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top