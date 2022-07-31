Greene County Fair begins today; here’s what you need to know

Combined Shape Caption Clayton Ehlerding, of Jamestown, enjoyed his first year of showing his lambs, Bubby and Bella at the Greene County Fair. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Combined Shape Caption Clayton Ehlerding, of Jamestown, enjoyed his first year of showing his lambs, Bubby and Bella at the Greene County Fair. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Attendee favorites, like Sunday night’s calf scramble, Monday’s demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, harness racing and drag races all return for 2022, as does an increase in live entertainment. Acrobat show the High Flying Pages returns this year after a two year hiatus, as does the Diaper Derby baby race on Wednesday afternoon.

The fair draws between 50,000 and 75,000 people annually. Last year 72,000 people attended, an almost 19% increase over 2019.

Patrons can get discounted tickets for entry multiple days during the week. Military and veterans get in for $4 on Monday. The county also does an annual food drive on Wednesday, and families who bring a non-perishable food item will get in for $4. Senior citizen tickets will be $4 on Thursday.

Rides will open Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. As pandemic restrictions have eased and more people attend Ohio’s county fairs, the state’s new laws governing ride inspections will be put to the test. Gov. Mike DeWine signed “Tyler’s Law” in 2019 to improve amusement ride safety standards by requiring two inspections of each ride and additional documentation.

Greene County had rides open to the public last year.

Combined Shape Caption Greene County Fair swine showmanship Combined Shape Caption Greene County Fair swine showmanship

“One thing to know about your local rides is we have to be state-inspected before any child can be put on a ride,” Benton said. “We’re not reducing rides over safety concerns, we are ensuring that the rides that are gonna be present at the fair are up to par.”

How to attend

WHEN: Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 6

WHERE: 120 Fairground Road in Xenia

COST: Daily admission is $8. Children ages 9 and under are free with a paying adult. Those who bring a non-perishable food item on Wednesday, Aug. 3 will get in for $4.

DETAILS: The fair includes favorites including a calf scramble, demo derby, truck and tractor pulls, harness racing, drag races and much more live entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com