The Greene County Fair begins today and runs through Saturday, Aug. 3 at the fairgrounds in Xenia.

Daily gate admission is $8 and kids nine and under are free with a paying adult. The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 120 Fairground Road.

Today at the fair include rabbit, pig and horse shows by 4-H members. General livestock judging begins at 2 p.m. The ceremony to start the fair begins at 6 p.m.

Monday is military discount day. Show a military ID and enter the fair for $4. A demolition derby begins at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, a rodeo is scheduled to begin in the grandstands at 7 p.m.

Wednesday is canned food day. Bring a nonperishable item and enter the fair for $4. Also on Wednesday is the third annual Sheriff Gene Fischer First Responder Memorial Hog Show beginning at 5 p.m.

Thursday is senior citizen discount day.

On Wednesday and Thursday, harness racing will be held in the grandstand beginning at 6:30 p.m. at no cost to attend.

On Friday, an alpaca and llama show begins at 9 a.m. and the dog show begins at 3:30 p.m.

Sales of animals will take place Thursday and Friday. On Friday and Saturday, tractor pulls will begin at 7 p.m. in the grand stands.

For more information, visit the fair’s website at https://www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com.

