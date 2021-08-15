Greene County Fair draws over 72,000 patrons

“We were definitely excited to have that many,” Benton said.

Patrons of the Greene County Fair also generated hundreds of pounds of food as part of a canned food drive that week. Families were able to get half off the price of admission on Aug. 3 in exchange for bringing nonperishable food items. The food from the fundraiser overflowed its tent, Benton said, and will benefit local food pantries in Greene County.

“We were just really excited to have another great event this year, not just for our community but all over,” Benton said. “We’re proud to be able to put on that event, now we get our heads together and start to put together next year.”

The Greene County Fair typically features rides, games, food and entertainment, as well as showing of livestock, produce and crafts from adults and young 4H members.

“We’d like to thank all the fairgoers who patronized the 2021 fair, and support from sponsors to the volunteers was just amazing,” Bullen added. “Now we begin planning for 2022.”