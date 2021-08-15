Greene County Fair draws over 72,000 patrons

The 182nd Greene County Fair wrapped up this month as one of the most well-attended fairs in recent years.
The fair, which ran from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, saw more than 72,000 people attend, an almost 19 percent increase over 2019.
“We believe folks wanted to get out of the house, have a good time with family and friends. Plus we had wonderful weather the entire week,” said Dan Bullen, Greene County Fair treasurer.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greene County held only a junior fair in 2020, still allowing kids in 4H and FFA to show their animals and projects.
Discounting the pandemic, the fair typically has a turnout of between 60,000 and 75,000 people each year, according to Senior Fair Board Director Kala Benton.
“We were definitely excited to have that many,” Benton said.
Patrons of the Greene County Fair also generated hundreds of pounds of food as part of a canned food drive that week. Families were able to get half off the price of admission on Aug. 3 in exchange for bringing nonperishable food items. The food from the fundraiser overflowed its tent, Benton said, and will benefit local food pantries in Greene County.
“We were just really excited to have another great event this year, not just for our community but all over,” Benton said. “We’re proud to be able to put on that event, now we get our heads together and start to put together next year.”
The Greene County Fair typically features rides, games, food and entertainment, as well as showing of livestock, produce and crafts from adults and young 4H members.
“We’d like to thank all the fairgoers who patronized the 2021 fair, and support from sponsors to the volunteers was just amazing,” Bullen added. “Now we begin planning for 2022.”