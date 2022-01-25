Hair salon entrepreneur selects downtown Miamisburg for second location

The Hair Barre will debut this spring at 80 S. Main St. on the second-floor suite of the “Miami Hotel” property, directly above Jayne’s on Main (formerly The Taste of Wine) and Bear Creek Donuts. It will accommodate seven stylists.

Hillary Kihm, who has owned and operated her downtown Tipp City location for nearly four years, said the 1,175-square-foot location offered many of the same amenities and was a great fit for her expansion plan.