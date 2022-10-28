BreakingNews
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
dayton logo
X

Halloween candy knowledge: Fitness center owner shares exercises to offset calories

Local News
By
1 hour ago

With Halloween lurking just around the corner, many people will be tempted to treat themselves to their favorite sweets in the day and weeks that follow the horrifying holiday.

But those who have devoured a monstrously large amount of them, or even just sunk their teeth into just one or two, needn’t be fearful. David Flanagan, owner of Workout Anytime Miamisburg at 120 N. Heincke Road, said there are a few simple ways to offset candy-induced calories

Sweets and their corresponding exercises include:

  • Full-size Twix bar: 6 minutes of continuous kettlebell swings
  • Fun-size package of Peanut M&M’s: 83 burpees
  • Hershey’s milk chocolate bar: 9 minutes of jumping jacks
  • 5-ounce bag of Sour Patch Kids: slamming battle ropes for 13 minutes
  • 2 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups: Run 2 miles
  • Caramel apple: Elliptical for 25 minutes
ExploreBest of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
2
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking
3
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Home Improvement
4
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Around Town
5
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Recreation

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top