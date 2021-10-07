‘Hamilton’ tickets available for all performances

There are plenty of seats available in the room where it happens.
Single tickets for the Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022 local premiere of “Hamilton” at the Schuster Center went on sale Oct. 5 but opening day didn’t sell out as was generally anticipated. Dayton Live particularly views the outcome as an indication of caution in the current COVID climate.
“Things went well but we didn’t have a lot of people show up in-person (which) didn’t surprise me,” said Sue Stevens, vice president of marketing and communications for Dayton Live. “Gone are the days of ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Lion King’ where you’d have hundreds of people wrapped around the (Schuster Center). We were ready for as many people as we might get but we had a small number of people who came down and bought in-person.”
In addition to expecting ticket sales to strongly continue over the next few weeks due to advertising, Stevens says there is a good amount of inventory left to sell. In fact, additional inventory has been released starting at $49. Best availability remains Feb. 2-6 as well as the Thursday, Jan. 27 matinee at 1 p.m.
“We’re not out of tickets,” Stevens said. “We still have tickets available, which is a good thing for people who haven’t bought yet.”
In spite of current mandates, Stevens is confident “Hamilton” will be just as successful in Dayton as it has been in other markets.
“Even if we are still under restrictions with masks and vaccinations, the tour is coming,” she said. “‘Hamilton’ has blazed the trail on how to figure out how to (tour) while keeping everyone safe. We’re excited, we’re happy.”
Tickets for “Hamilton” range from $49 to $199 but a select number of premium seats will be available from $299 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances but details will be announced closer to the engagement.
For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton, call the Dayton Live box office at 937-228-3630 or purchase in-person at the Schuster Center box office.