‘Hamilton’ tickets available for all performances

Single tickets for the Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022 local premiere of “Hamilton” at the Schuster Center went on sale Oct. 5 but opening day didn’t sell out as was generally anticipated. Dayton Live particularly views the outcome as an indication of caution in the current COVID climate.

“Things went well but we didn’t have a lot of people show up in-person (which) didn’t surprise me,” said Sue Stevens, vice president of marketing and communications for Dayton Live. “Gone are the days of ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Lion King’ where you’d have hundreds of people wrapped around the (Schuster Center). We were ready for as many people as we might get but we had a small number of people who came down and bought in-person.”