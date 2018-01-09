X

Happy Birthday, Lebanon! 5 things you should know about its long history

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The city of Lebanon was officially incorporated 207 years ago today.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | Jan 9, 2018
By Lisa Powell

The City of Lebanon was officially incorporated Jan. 9, 1810. To celebrate, here are five things you should know about that city’s long history.

1. The first settler. Ichabod Corwin was Lebanon's first settler. He bought land north of what is now the downtown area and built a cabin.

Explore»RELATED: The Golden Lamb marks 200 years

2. Room to grow. Early pioneers built the first cabins in the 1790s. The original town plat contained 100 lots.

3. Six poles wide. A surveyor laid out a plan for the community in 1802 with Broadway and Main streets at the intersection of the center of town. Broadway was designed to be six poles wide so a six-horse stage would be able to turn completely around.

1877: A panoramic view of downtown Lebanon from 1877. At left is the LCNB National bank which, according to its' website, was officially certified as a bank by the comptroller of the U.S. under the National Bank Act May 29, 1877. It was incorporated with a capital stock of $50,000 from 20 stockholders. Photo Courtesy of LCNB National Bank.
1877: A panoramic view of downtown Lebanon from 1877. At left is the LCNB National bank which, according to its' website, was officially certified as a bank by the comptroller of the U.S. under the National Bank Act May 29, 1877. It was incorporated with a capital stock of $50,000 from 20 stockholders. Photo Courtesy of LCNB National Bank.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

4. A $4 investment. The Golden Lamb, founded in 1803 by Jonas Seaman, who spent $4 on a license to "keep a house of Public Entertainment," is the Ohio's longest continuously operating business.

5. Read all about it. In 1807, The Western Star, Ohio's oldest weekly newspaper, began publication.

Sources: City of Lebanon and HistoricLebanonOhio.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.