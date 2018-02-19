7 things to know about Miamisburg’s rich history

The origins of Miamisburg reach back 220 years to a fledgling community called Holes Station. The village was originally named after Zachariah Holes, who moved from Virginia with his family in 1797. Holes built a stockade to live in, fearing harm from Indians. The Indians proved to be friendly and more settlers joined them.

2. Founding fathers. In 1818 the community began to take shape when four men from Pennsylvania, Emanuel Gebhart, Jacob Kercher and Drs. John and Peter Treon, sold 90 lots, each one-fifth of an acre.

The Kercher cabin was the home of pioneer Jacob Kercher who moved to Ohio from Pennsylvania in 1806 and settled in the Miami Valley with his wife, Margaret, and her parents, Emanuel and Elizabeth Gebhart. The cabin was built between 1808 and 1810 and re-discovered under layers of siding in 2006 by the Historical Society. SUBMITTED PHOTO Credit: contributed photo Credit: contributed photo

3. One of a kind. According to the Miamisburg Historical Society, Miamisburg, named after the Miami Indians, is the only community with that name in the world.

4. Historical recognition. The downtown district, made up of 19th and early 20th century commercial buildings, is listed on the National Historic Register. Significant buildings include the Baum Opera House, St. Jacob's Church, and the Market Square Building.

5. Ancient mound. The Miamisburg Mound is a remnant of the Adena Indian earthworks and one of the two largest conical mounds in North America. The mound is 65 feet tall and 800 feet in curcumference. It is made up of 54,000 cubic yards of earth. Mounds were built to serve as cemeteries for ancient cultures.

Two canal boats travel north on the Miami and Erie Canal north of Miamisburg. DAYTON METRO LIBRARY / MONTGOMERY COUNTY PICTURE FILE

6. Path to prosperity. The Miami-Erie Canal, constructed from 1825 to 1845, was dredged through Miamisburg, creating trade, growth and economic prosperity for the community.

7. Honoring the past. Two historic sites built by the founding fathers of the community, the Gebhart Tavern and the Jacob Kercher Pioneer Home, make up the Miamisburg Heritage Village. The preserved structures are among the many historic sites that honor Miamisburg's early history.

