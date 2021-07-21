Health care facility planned for site of former Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton

“We are excited for what this future development will mean for the Northwest Dayton community,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said in a statement. “As we continue our work with Premier Health to improve and revitalize the neighborhoods in this area, projects such as this will create the opportunity to attract future investment in the area.”

Good Samaritan Hospital had employed 1,600 people at the site before it closed in July 2018 after more than 85 years.

The controversial decision to close the hospital in a disproportionately Black area received push back from residents and city leaders concerned about the loss of medical services like the emergency department and the loss of jobs on the site. A federal civil rights complaint was filed, alleging Premier Health found millions of dollars to build in parts of the region that are whiter and wealthier than northwest Dayton.

Phoenix Next was formed in 2018 to lead the hospital’s redevelopment, as well as the surrounding area. Premier Health, which had operated Good Samaritan, formed the board, which also includes city officials and community members.

The new plan is building on the original Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project was a partnership between Good Samaritan, the city, CityWide Development and neighbors. It built 33 new homes, provided home improvement loans and down payment assistance, and paid for community police officers, among other projects.

The Phoenix Next recommendations looked at the impact in four layers: on the 13-acre site, in the surrounding neighborhoods within a half mile of the site, in areas beyond the planning area that impact the surrounding neighborhoods, and through programs in the area.