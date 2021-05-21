Health department warns of scams ahead of Vax-a-Million drawings

Ohioans entering the Vax-a-Million drawings should be on the alert for scammers and never provide their Social Security number and other personal information to unknown sources, the Ohio Department of Health warned.
There are only two ways to enter for a chance to win a $1 million or a full college scholarship. Entrants can sign up at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the state health department at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Do not click on suspicious links or call other phone numbers to enter.
Ohioans will receive information about the campaign through multiple ways, such as news media, email, Ohio Lottery text messages to subscribers (from number 91011) and messages from local health departments or business organizations. However, residents may also see messages from scammers.
Signs of suspicious or scam messages include:
- Misspelled words
- Incorrect grammar
- References to a “sweepstakes”
- Messages from suspicious looking email addresses
- URLs not listed as ohiovaxamillion.com, or if you hover over a URL with your mouse and a different URL appears
- Phone numbers not listed as 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)
Do not reply to emails, texts or social media direct messages with personal information. Entrants should only share information at ohiovaxamillion.com or when calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
If a source looks suspicious, open a new browser and manually type ohiovaxamillion.com. Anyone with questions about an email, text, social media message or phone call can contact ODH at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Millions of Ohioans have signed up for the Vax-a-Million drawings so far. The campaign is open to residents ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The first drawing is scheduled for Monday with the winners to be announced Wednesday. Ohioans only need to sign up once to be considered for each week’s drawings.