Health Foods Unlimited honored for accurate pricing

A Miami Twp. health foods store was honored for their dedication to accurate pricing and long-standing commitment to the county by Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.
Health Foods Unlimited, located at 2250 Miamisburg-Centerville Road by the Dayton Mall, received the 2022 Charles Richmond Excellence in Scanning Award.
General manager Rhonda Miller was presented with the award at Health Foods Unlimited on Monday.
“For a retailer with hundreds of items with different prices and sales, it is incredible to see such consistent accuracy in pricing,” Keith said. “This dedication to fair pricing goes a long way to creating repeat customers.”
Each year, a local business receives the award from Keith that demonstrates a commitment to accurate pricing. This year The Excellence in Scanning Award was rededicated to honor a former weights and measures inspector Charles Richmond who passed away last September.
The award was established to encourage local retailers to improve their pricing accuracy, according to a press release. In 2021 alone, 300 brands earned perfect scores.
The auditor’s inspectors perform price verifications at local businesses to confirm posted items’ prices match prices at checkout.
Weights and measures inspectors visited nearly 350 retailers last year where they checked nearly 18,000 products — only eight of those brands failed the inspection for a 2% failure rate, according to the release.
About the Author