Health officials to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio today

A month ago, on Jan. 24, the state’s 21-day average was 21,109 coronavirus cases a day, according to ODH. As of Wednesday, the Ohio was averaging 2,517 cases a day over the last 21 days.

Earlier this month, Vanderhoff noted that while Ohio was rebounding from the omicron surge, Ohioans need to be careful not to let their guard down too soon.

“We’re getting closer, but we’re just not there yet,” he said.