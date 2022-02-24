Health officials to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio today

Ohioans will received an update on COVID-19 and the pandemic’s impact on the state as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline following the omicron variant surge.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Associate Medical Director of Women’s and Children’s Infection Control and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Dr. Amy Edwards and OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Gastaldo will speak during an 11 a.m. press conference today.
The public can watch live on YouTube.
In the last week Ohio’s seen COVID hospitalizations drop to levels that haven’t been reported since August. The state had 1,345 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The last time Ohio had fewer than 1,500 COVID patients in its hospitals was in mid-August.
A month ago, on Jan. 24, the state’s 21-day average was 21,109 coronavirus cases a day, according to ODH. As of Wednesday, the Ohio was averaging 2,517 cases a day over the last 21 days.
Earlier this month, Vanderhoff noted that while Ohio was rebounding from the omicron surge, Ohioans need to be careful not to let their guard down too soon.
“We’re getting closer, but we’re just not there yet,” he said.
