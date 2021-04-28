Healthcare workers can get free Chipotle burritos

Chipotle is also launching a new egift card program that will support healthcare workers. Beginning Thursday, the brand will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation, which is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care.

The last day to purchase the healthcare egift card is May 9. Purchaser receives the full value of the egift card. Proceeds will be based on specific healthcare egift card denominations available via chipotle.com/gifts-and-gear. The donation amount will be 10% of sales with a minimum guarantee of $5,000, and maximum donation of $250,000.