Healthcare workers can get free Chipotle burritos

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare heroes and inviting fans to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall.
Medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 10 a.m. Thursday here.
“Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer.
Chipotle is also launching a new egift card program that will support healthcare workers. Beginning Thursday, the brand will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation, which is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care.
The last day to purchase the healthcare egift card is May 9. Purchaser receives the full value of the egift card. Proceeds will be based on specific healthcare egift card denominations available via chipotle.com/gifts-and-gear. The donation amount will be 10% of sales with a minimum guarantee of $5,000, and maximum donation of $250,000.
In 2020, Chipotle helped fuel frontline workers by donating a total of 200,000 burritos to healthcare facilities across the country. The brand also launched an egift card program that donated 10% of egift card purchases to Direct Relief, an organization working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare workers in the U.S. and around the world.
To leave a virtual thank you to a nurse, go here.