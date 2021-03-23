Help animals, try to win a Napa Valley tour in Trips for Tails raffle

Wine and gourmet food is up for grabs in the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s new Trips for Tails raffle campaign.
The prize winner will have up to two years from the time of the drawing to book their trip for two to the Napa Valley region of California. All money raised goes to help the homeless animals at the humane society, which is a no-kill shelter and the oldest animal welfare agency in the Miami Valley.
Each ticket costs $20 and are available for purchase through July 29 at www.hsdayton.org/trip as well as over the phone at 937-262-5921 and in person from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the humane society’s main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton. through July 29. Odds of winning are 1 in 3,000, according to the humane society.
What’s Included in the Trip?
- Jarvis Estate Wine Tasting and Tour for 2
- B Cellars Vineyards and Winery Tour and Tasting with Food Pairings for 2
- Rutherford Hill Winery Cave Tour and Tasting for 2
- 6 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service
- 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Marriott, Hilton, Embassy or similar accommodations
- Round-trip (coach class) airfare plus taxes for 2 from a major metro airport within the 48 contiguous U.S. to either San Francisco or Oakland, CA
- Booking and travel services
- In addition to the trip, a cash prize will be awarded to the winner to cover the cost of taxes of the prize.
The drawing is at 2 p.m. July 30, which will be streamed live on the humane society’s Facebook page. The society will contact the winner and will announce the winner on its website.
