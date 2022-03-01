Help keep parks clean and green during Five Rivers MetroParks service day

A limited number of Adopt-A-Park service kits, pre-assembled kits of volunteers to clean greenspaces while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines, will be offered to large volunteer groups who participated in the clean-up last year. Anyone who thinks their group could use a service kit should visit www.metroparks.org/adopt to request one.

“Our volunteers are essential to helping prepare the parks for the warm weather months and tackle projects that are critical to our greenspaces,” said Hymans. “We look forward to seeing friends, families, coworkers, community groups and new faces every year – it’s a great way to come together as a community to celebrate Earth Day.”

Last year, more than 13,000 pounds of litter were cleaned from local greenspaces and parks. More than 4,700 pounds were able to be recycled and diverted from landfills.