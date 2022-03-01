Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Help keep parks clean and green during Five Rivers MetroParks service day

Five Rivers MetroParks is seeking volunteers for its 34th Adopt-A-Park. Volunteers will help clean parks, greenspaces and waterways and make sure the areas are ready for spring. Photo courtesy Five Rivers MetroParks.

caption arrowCaption
Five Rivers MetroParks is seeking volunteers for its 34th Adopt-A-Park. Volunteers will help clean parks, greenspaces and waterways and make sure the areas are ready for spring. Photo courtesy Five Rivers MetroParks.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 12 minutes ago

Join hundreds of volunteers this year to help protect and keep local parks and waterways clean during Five Rivers MetroParks 34th annual Adopt-A-Park.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, volunteers will gather to make sure parks, greenspaces and waterways are ready for spring. Volunteers will help with invasive species removal, habitat maintenance, gardening, mulching play areas, historical farm clean up and more.

People of all ages, accessibility levels and backgrounds are welcome and can register online at www.metroparks.org/adopt.

Explore40 events to keep you busy throughout March in Dayton

“During the pandemic, the parks and trails have been a respite for people to safely destress and be active,” said MetroParks Human Resources Manager Jenny Hymans. “Those who volunteer during Adopt-A-Park are helping maintain natural spaces, yes, but they are also providing their neighbors and friends a beautiful place to support their physical and mental health.”

Volunteers will be given supplies, gloves and trash bags. They should bring their own water and wear weather-appropriate clothing.

A limited number of Adopt-A-Park service kits, pre-assembled kits of volunteers to clean greenspaces while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines, will be offered to large volunteer groups who participated in the clean-up last year. Anyone who thinks their group could use a service kit should visit www.metroparks.org/adopt to request one.

ExploreGET ACTIVE: Ready for a challenge? Try the MetroParks Trails Challenge

“Our volunteers are essential to helping prepare the parks for the warm weather months and tackle projects that are critical to our greenspaces,” said Hymans. “We look forward to seeing friends, families, coworkers, community groups and new faces every year – it’s a great way to come together as a community to celebrate Earth Day.”

Last year, more than 13,000 pounds of litter were cleaned from local greenspaces and parks. More than 4,700 pounds were able to be recycled and diverted from landfills.

In Other News
1
UD sells Brown Street site for $400K to Pine Club
2
New U.S. House map talks go on while Ohio Supreme Court mulls state...
3
February top 10 wettest on record
4
JOIN US: For our In Your Prime virtual event with local experts
5
Ohio’s 21-day COVID case average drops below 2,000 for first time since...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top