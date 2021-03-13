Help the Humane Society of Greater Dayton by test driving a vehicle

Jeff Schmitt Auto Group has partnered with Ally to donate the money, a spokesperson said in a release. Jeff Schmitt Auto Group will also donate $50 for ever vehicle financed as a result of the test drive.

“Last year, we were able to raise $10,000 for the animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton through this test-drive campaign,” Jay Schmitt, president of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group, said. “We couldn’t be more excited to do it again and continue to make an impact for this amazing cause.”