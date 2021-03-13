Help the Humane Society of Greater Dayton by test driving a vehicle

You can donate to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton by test-driving a vehicle through the end of March. Jeff Schmitt Auto Group will donate $50 to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for every test drive taken at any of their seven locations.
Jeff Schmitt Auto Group has partnered with Ally to donate the money, a spokesperson said in a release. Jeff Schmitt Auto Group will also donate $50 for ever vehicle financed as a result of the test drive.
“Last year, we were able to raise $10,000 for the animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton through this test-drive campaign,” Jay Schmitt, president of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group, said. “We couldn’t be more excited to do it again and continue to make an impact for this amazing cause.”
“We are honored to continue our strong partnership with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group to impact more animals in need right here in the Miami Valley,” Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said. “Having community partners such as Jeff Schmitt Auto Group that are devoted to improving their community is a huge benefit to nonprofits such as us. We are so grateful for their continued support as well as the support of our community who go out and participate every year in this wonderful campaign so that we can fund the much-needed programs and services that we provide to the Miami Valley.”
Here are the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group’s locations in the Miami Valley:
· Jeff Schmitt Cadillac, 631 S. Orchard Lane, Beavercreek, OH 45434
· Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet East, 635 S. Orchard Lane, Beavercreek, OH 45434
· Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet North, 1001 N. Broad Street, Fairborn, OH 45324
· Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet South, 125 S. Gebhart Church Road, Miamisburg, OH 45342
· Jeff Schmitt Mazda, 646 Alpha Road, Beavercreek, OH 45434
· Jeff Schmitt Mitsubishi, 1045 N. Central Avenue, Fairborn, OH 45324
· Jeff Schmitt Nissan, 725 Alpha Road, Beavercreek, OH 45434