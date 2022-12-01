Here’s how you can help veteran, military families with Dayton Dragons jackpot

The Dayton Dragons Foundation launched an online 50/50 raffle presented by Day Air Credit Union, with proceeds benefitting the Fisher House at the Dayton VA Medical Center Campus.
Through Dec. 14, one person will win 50% of the jackpot. The other half of the net proceeds will benefit the Fisher House. The starting jackpot will begin at $5,000.
“Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and online to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation” said Dragons president Robert Murphy. “We’re excited to host a fully online sales effort to benefit a great local charitable program located at the Dayton VA – the Fisher House. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen. We feel it’s a wonderful way to help those in need during the holiday season.”
Raffle tickets are available at www.DaytonDragons5050.com.
Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge. The Fisher Houses offer physical and emotional support to servicemen and servicewomen, providing the opportunity for military and veteran families to stay together and support each other when a loved one is undergoing medical treatment. These homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world.
“We’re thankful to have been chosen by the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union as the charity partner in this fun, online raffle. Both organizations have proven committed to making the Dayton region a better place to live. This event was a perfect fit for us since all proceeds will benefit our mission of providing a “home away from home” for families of hospitalized military men and women,” said Chris Stanley, executive director at Fisher/Nightingale Houses.
About the Author