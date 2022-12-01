Here’s how you can help veteran, military families with Dayton Dragons jackpot

Through Dec. 14, one person will win 50% of the jackpot. The other half of the net proceeds will benefit the Fisher House. The starting jackpot will begin at $5,000.

“Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and online to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation” said Dragons president Robert Murphy. “We’re excited to host a fully online sales effort to benefit a great local charitable program located at the Dayton VA – the Fisher House. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen. We feel it’s a wonderful way to help those in need during the holiday season.”