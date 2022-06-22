dayton logo
X

Here’s where you can’t set off fireworks in the Dayton region

Martin Jones checks out the Big Bang Box of firesworks, Tuesday June 21, 2022 at TNT Fireworks located at 840 S. Union Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Martin Jones checks out the Big Bang Box of firesworks, Tuesday June 21, 2022 at TNT Fireworks located at 840 S. Union Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
47 minutes ago

As the Fourth of July approaches for the first time since Ohio changed its fireworks law, cities are reminding residents that the rules now vary depending on where you live.

A new state law allows Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks on certain designated days — including July 3-5, and the weekends immediately before and after, from 4 to 11 p.m. each of those days.

Several cities in the region have passed their own ordinances that ban setting off fireworks:

The cities include:

Dayton

Beavercreek

Germantown

Kettering

Oakwood

Fairborn

ExploreCities move to keep fireworks ban before new Ohio law starts

Dayton police are reminding the public that setting off fireworks is illegal in the city despite the new state law.

“Every year the use of fireworks results in injury, death and property damage, and the city of Dayton has not been immune to these tragic situations,” said Maj. Jason Hall, patrol operations division and bomb squad commander. “As this goal relates to the use of fireworks in the city of Dayton, we are hoping to gain voluntary compliance with the city ordinance prohibiting the use of fireworks.”

ExploreKettering keeps fireworks ban, adds $850K in emergency rental aid

In Other News
1
Dayton Arcade to add well-known hotel brand
2
Fairborn approves plan for $6.8M in federal ARPA funds
3
First Planes, Trains & Automobiles festival planned in Riverside
4
Keeping his legacy alive: ‘Dunbar brought humanity to the Black man’
5
New Dayton dog park is bigger, but is it better?

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top