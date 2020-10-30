High-tech firm moves headquarters to Dayton

QQE Summit, a manufacturer of solid quartz glass products, has moved its headquarters to Dayton from Newark, Calif., bringing a fresh $15.8 million investment and 14 new jobs to the company’s Janney Road operation, according to the Dayton Development Coalition.
Quality Quartz Engineering manufactures solid quartz components used to manufacture semiconductors for cell phones, computers and other digital devices.
“Dayton is perfectly positioned to support our aggressive growth strategy in a high tech industry,” said Ryan Kelly, QQE’s president. “We are most excited about the central location near customers and suppliers, a strong advanced manufacturing workforce and a supportive business community ready to help us grow.”
The company received a $100,000 JobsOhio grant to help support its Dayton expansion.
QQE Summit acquired the assets of Quality Quartz Engineering Inc., earlier this year. The acquisition created one of the largest companies in the United States specializing in the design and manufacture of solid quartz products for the semiconductor, solar, fiber optic and lighting industries.
QQE supplies a diverse array of products, from simple discs and flanges to complex and tight-tolerance components used worldwide by semiconductor equipment manufacturers and quartz fabrication companies, according to the company.
QQE’s Dayton facility offers on-site engineering services, solid machining fabrication, commercial polishing, production and engineering runs and precision cleaning and packaging, according to the company’s website. QQE also operates a manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho.
Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO, said locating its headquarters in the Dayton region will better position QQE to flourish.
“This move will allow them to leverage the benefits of Dayton’s affordable cost of doing business and excellent quality of life as they grow,” he said.