High-tech firm moves headquarters to Dayton

QQE supplies a diverse array of products, from simple discs and flanges to complex and tight-tolerance components used worldwide by semiconductor equipment manufacturers and quartz fabrication companies, according to the company.

QQE’s Dayton facility offers on-site engineering services, solid machining fabrication, commercial polishing, production and engineering runs and precision cleaning and packaging, according to the company’s website. QQE also operates a manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho.

Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO, said locating its headquarters in the Dayton region will better position QQE to flourish.

“This move will allow them to leverage the benefits of Dayton’s affordable cost of doing business and excellent quality of life as they grow,” he said.