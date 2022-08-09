dayton logo
Historian McCullough was drawn to Dayton and Wright Brothers history

Author David McCullough, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and best selling author of “The Wright Brothers,” held a master class at Wright State University in 2016. FILE

Author David McCullough, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and best selling author of "The Wright Brothers," held a master class at Wright State University in 2016.

34 minutes ago
‘He mined our photo collection on the Wright Brothers pretty extensively,’ Wright State archivist said in 2015

Historian David McCullough, the best-selling, award-winning author who died Sunday at 89, was no stranger to Dayton.

McCullough’s book, “The Wright Brothers,” was published by Simon & Schuster in 2015 to solid reviews and almost immediate acclaim. In fact, HBO and Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman went about acquiring the rights to the book before it landed on store shelves.

McCullough told the Dayton Daily News in a 2015 interview that in researching his book he more than once visited Wright State University’s historical Wright Brothers archives and local museums, as well as any local sites that held Wright memorabilia.

In discussing the book, McCullough in 2015 visited Kettering Middle School and Books & Co.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough (from left), Wright State University's Head of Special Collections and Archives Dawne Dewey, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks and Amanda Wright Lane, great- grandniece of the Wright brothers, view some of the Wright brothers artifacts in the Archive's Wright Brothers Collection, one of the most complete collections of Wright material in the world. Photo by Will Jones of Wright State University

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough (from left), Wright State University's Head of Special Collections and Archives Dawne Dewey, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks and Amanda Wright Lane, great- grandniece of the Wright brothers, view some of the Wright brothers artifacts in the Archive's Wright Brothers Collection, one of the most complete collections of Wright material in the world.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough (from left), Wright State University's Head of Special Collections and Archives Dawne Dewey, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks and Amanda Wright Lane, great- grandniece of the Wright brothers, view some of the Wright brothers artifacts in the Archive's Wright Brothers Collection, one of the most complete collections of Wright material in the world. Photo by Will Jones of Wright State University

Dayton’s favorite local brothers painstakingly took notes and photographs of their airplane-creating work, McCullough said.

“There’s no question whatsoever that the Wright Brothers were the first human beings to achieve flight in a motor-powered airplane,” he said in 2015. “They deserve all the credit they have received and then some.”

FILE — The author and historian David McCullough in Manhattan on Dec. 7, 2005. McCullough, who was known to millions as an award-winning, best-selling author and an appealing television host and narrator with a rare gift for recreating the great events and characters of America’s past, died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home in Hingham, Mass., southeast of Boston. He was 89. (Fred R. Conrad/New York Times)

FILE — The author and historian David McCullough in Manhattan on Dec. 7, 2005. McCullough, who was known to millions as an award-winning, best-selling author and an appealing television host and narrator with a rare gift for recreating the great events and characters of America's past, died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home in Hingham, Mass., southeast of Boston. He was 89.

FILE — The author and historian David McCullough in Manhattan on Dec. 7, 2005. McCullough, who was known to millions as an award-winning, best-selling author and an appealing television host and narrator with a rare gift for recreating the great events and characters of America’s past, died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home in Hingham, Mass., southeast of Boston. He was 89. (Fred R. Conrad/New York Times)

Brady Kress, Dayton History chief executive, said at the time that McCullough visited not just Wright State’s archives but Dayton History’s facilities and artifacts as well. Kress said he examined the Wright family Bible and the 1905 Wright Flyer III, which was the most original of the Wright airplanes still in existence.

“He was just tickled about getting up close” to those artifacts, Kress said then.

Dawne Dewey, head of special collections and archives at WSU, remembered McCullough visiting the archives at the Paul Laurence Dunbar Library and speaking with staff, seeking their perspectives in a daylong visit. The author’s researcher also visited the university’s collection of Wright Brothers material more than once.

“David was in the archives looking for photographs to illustrate his book,” Dewey told this newspaper in 2015. “He mined our photo collection on the Wright Brothers pretty extensively.”

It may be hard to recall now, but McCullough’s book was released at a time when the Wrights’ pre-eminence as the real pioneers of piloted flight had been challenged by claims elsewhere.

In June 2013, Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy signed a bill that named Bridgeport resident and immigrant, Gustave Whitehead, as the first person to pilot a powered airplane.

Although Whitehead continues to have backers, not much is heard about him any longer. Most aviation historians believe that the brothers from Dayton should be considered the inventors of the first successful airplane. Their Wright Flyer was heavier-than-air, piloted and powered, able to take off and land under its own power and controllable along three axes.

“I discussed this with the most eminent scholars of aviation at the Smithsonian Institution,” McCullough told this newspaper in 2015. “I’ve studied what there is know about it myself. And the problem with that whole Whitehead claim is that there’s no evidence.”

