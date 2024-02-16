Holly’s Home Cooking to close in West Carrollton

In less than 24 hours after the post was made, there were over 100 comments wishing the McClures the best of luck on what’s to come and thanking them for their time at Holly’s.

“Thank you for taking such great care of my family for so many years,” wrote Melinda Michael Warthman. “We made many memories while we enjoyed the wonderful food. We loved getting to know all of you and wish you the best on what comes next.”

“This is too bad,” wrote Brett Tracy. “The first time I went here was with my grandparents decades ago!! We had a lot of great conversations over the years dining in, my grandparents have both passed on now, thank you for the memories.”

“We love you guys and are going to miss coming in for some amazing food. But we are very excited to see what the next chapter brings you and Kevin,” wrote Teresa Layman. “Thank you for being a wonderful business for West Carrollton.”

We reached out to the owners for more information on the closure, but they have declined to comment.