Holly’s Home Cooking to close in West Carrollton

Holly’s Home Cooking, located at 489 E Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton, is closing its doors after business on Feb. 22, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“It has been a pleasure serving our customers, many that have become friends and family over the last 31 years, but it is time to say goodbye,” wrote owners Kevin and Kelly McClure. “We want to thank our employees for their hard work and help making Holly’s what it is. As well as our customers for their support over the years. We will cherish so many good memories of Holly’s and hope you will too.”
In less than 24 hours after the post was made, there were over 100 comments wishing the McClures the best of luck on what’s to come and thanking them for their time at Holly’s.
“Thank you for taking such great care of my family for so many years,” wrote Melinda Michael Warthman. “We made many memories while we enjoyed the wonderful food. We loved getting to know all of you and wish you the best on what comes next.”
“This is too bad,” wrote Brett Tracy. “The first time I went here was with my grandparents decades ago!! We had a lot of great conversations over the years dining in, my grandparents have both passed on now, thank you for the memories.”
“We love you guys and are going to miss coming in for some amazing food. But we are very excited to see what the next chapter brings you and Kevin,” wrote Teresa Layman. “Thank you for being a wonderful business for West Carrollton.”
We reached out to the owners for more information on the closure, but they have declined to comment.
