Hollywood Gaming in Dayton transforms restaurant into steakhouse for one weekend

30 minutes ago
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is transforming its Skybox restaurant into a Final Cut Steakhouse for one weekend.

“This was done here at the property a few years ago for our VIP guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing. “Everyone seemed to really enjoy it so we brought it back but have it for the whole weekend so anyone can make a reservation and enjoy the experience.”

Final Cut Steakhouse is a brand that many of the racino’s sister properties offer including Columbus, Lawrenceburg and Toledo. The Dayton location is working with Hollywood Casino Toledo for this specific takeover.

Customers on Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 11 can expect starters like crab cakes, pork belly or a shrimp cocktail, as well as soups and salad. Entrees include prime filet, prime NY strip, prime ribeye, wagyu ribeye, grouper, chicken and pasta.

The steakhouse will also have entrees for two. A must-try item is the 32 ounce tomahawk ribeye that comes with two sides.

Woffindale is looking forward to bringing a fine dining experience to their guests and Dayton foodies.

“The event is three days only and the weekend before Valentine’s Day so we expect to fill up,” Woffindale said. “Please make reservations early and don’t forget to ask for the wine list as we are bringing some different bottles in for this special event.”

More details

To reserve a table, call 937-235-7592. The Final Cut experience will run 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. For more information, visit hollywooddaytonraceway.com/restaurants-and-bars/skybox.

