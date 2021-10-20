dayton logo
X

How to attend: Join us on Nov. 10 for expert advice on Medicare, health, finance and more

ajc.com

Credit: Briana Snyder/Contributing Photographer

Local News
40 minutes ago
In Your Prime Virtual Speaker Series features local experts

Hear from local experts about the topics that matter: healthy living, estate planning, navigating Medicare, protecting your health and enjoying your time.

Join us for the In Your Prime Virtual Speaker Series on November 10 at 6:30pm.

Sign up now! You will be entered to win one of two $50 VISA gift cards. No purchase necessary.

Watch the October In Your Prime Virtual Speaker Series premiere of featuring local experts on financial planning, Medicare choices, brain health and living with chronic diseases.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Zoo vaccinates 80 animals against COVID-19
2
ODOT to hire 500 seasonal snow plow drivers
3
Nostalgia calls: Fisher-Price makes a chatter phone that works
4
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio drops below 3,000
5
Golf Exchange opening new location at Austin Landing
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top