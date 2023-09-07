How we made a Dayton-themed board game with your help

While reporting recently on the burgeoning Dayton-area cottage industry of tabletop game makers and vibrant culture of gamers, our staff decided we wanted to get in on the action.

We decided to create our own board game. We wanted to make something that reflects Dayton. And we wanted to involve the community.

So we decided to do a riff on the classic “snakes and ladders” board game, with the goal of making it all about Dayton. The ladders would be great things in our community that enhance our quality of life, the snakes would be playful references to shared annoyances.

That’s where you — the reader — came in. We solicited ideas on our social media accounts of what some positives and playful negatives were. And boy, did you deliver. The responses on forums like Facebook, Twitter (it was still called that then), Reddit and others were hilarious.

The hardest part was narrowing down the responses. There were SO MANY ladders to choose from.

Our graphic designer then created a board, added some illustrations and we printed the game in a recent Sunday copy of the Dayton Daily News. He made the “snakes” one-way roads like the ones that frustrate many downtown drivers. We even printed a little six-sided dice you could cut out, though no promises on how long a dice made of newsprint will hold up.

The full image of the game is below. Feel free to print it out and play to your heart’s content.

But don’t let the fun end there. You can make your own game. You can start with a pen and paper, or find many online resources on how to make a game. Send the finished product our way. Email reporter London Bishop at London.Bishop@coxinc.com with your finished creations, or ideas for future stories about local gaming culture.

For many local people, game making is a hobby. Others have turned it into a career. Go here for a list of board games by Dayton-area creators you can buy in local game shops.

Have fun and Play Dayton.