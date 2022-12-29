Huber Heights clothing store to close permanently in 2023

A store employee confirmed Thursday to Dayton Daily News that the store, located at 8271 Old Troy Pike in the NorthPark Center, will permanently shut its doors on Feb. 23, 2023. The store, which is immediately north of I-70, currently has a closing sale of 60% off all merchandise.

In May of this year, the Hartford, Connecticut-based chain announced plans to close 40 stores in 2022 following unfavorable first-quarter results. In March, overall sales were down by 35% compared to the previous year, president and CEO Jane Elfers reported in a May press release.