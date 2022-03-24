dayton logo
Humane society: Needs-based veterinary clinic taking appointments

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton announced Thursday that its veterinary clinic will begin taking appointments Monday, and that financial assistance is available.

The Caryl D. Philips Animal Wellness Center is a regional full-service needs-based animal hospital for all pet owners, regardless of income.

The wellness center is part of the humane society’s $6 million expansion unveiled in October that tripled the footprint of its campus at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton. The expansion also included a high-volume spay and neuter clinic and an animal rehabilitation center.

“We’re excited to bring all these opportunities to this area, in the whole Miami Valley, because we do intend for this to be a regional facility,” Brian Weltge, CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said during the Oct. 6 ribbon-cutting.

“When people have pets, and they aren’t able to take care of their pets, they either have to put them to sleep, or they have to turn them into shelters, or they turn them loose,” Weltge said. “And so this hospital is going to allow us to keep family units together.”

While the wellness center took several more months to open, the regional spay and neuter facility was in operation at the time of the unveiling. Spokeswoman Jessica Garringer said with the added space the humane society hoped to increase the number of animals spayed and neutered from 4,000 a year to 20,000.

The humane society, which is a no-kill organization that has served the Miami Valley since 1902, said spaying and neutering pets helps combat pet overpopulation, which in turn can reduce the number of animals put down.

The humane society said it also plans to build a new adoption facility near Austin Landing, but that project is still several years away.

To make an appointment for the wellness center beginning Monday, call 937-965-4399 or fill out a form online to schedule an appointment.

