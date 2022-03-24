Humane society: Needs-based veterinary clinic taking appointments

While the wellness center took several more months to open, the regional spay and neuter facility was in operation at the time of the unveiling. Spokeswoman Jessica Garringer said with the added space the humane society hoped to increase the number of animals spayed and neutered from 4,000 a year to 20,000.

The humane society, which is a no-kill organization that has served the Miami Valley since 1902, said spaying and neutering pets helps combat pet overpopulation, which in turn can reduce the number of animals put down.

The humane society said it also plans to build a new adoption facility near Austin Landing, but that project is still several years away.

To make an appointment for the wellness center beginning Monday, call 937-965-4399 or fill out a form online to schedule an appointment.