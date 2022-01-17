Hundreds attend MLK Day march in Dayton despite frigid weather

Caption A march to honor Martin Luther King’s legacy began at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 17, 2022 on West Third Street in Dayton. It included hundreds of people who walked through the Wright Dunbar business district, across the new Third Street Bridge and gathered on the Sinclair Community College campus, where there was a presentation featuring several speakers. CORNELIUS FROLIK/STAFF Credit: Cornelius Frolik Caption A march to honor Martin Luther King’s legacy began at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 17, 2022 on West Third Street in Dayton. It included hundreds of people who walked through the Wright Dunbar business district, across the new Third Street Bridge and gathered on the Sinclair Community College campus, where there was a presentation featuring several speakers. CORNELIUS FROLIK/STAFF Credit: Cornelius Frolik Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Meers in 1964 was one of about 10,000 people who joined Dr. King to march on the Kentucky state capitol in support of a bill to remove racial barriers in public accommodations.

Meers carried a sign that says he still walks with Dr. King today.

Some demonstrators said some of the civil rights Dr. King fought so tirelessly to champion are under attack.

“There are states across the nation that are doing everything they can to minimize your opportunity to vote,” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr., who spoke after the march and also took part in a subsequent rally at Courthouse Square focused on protecting voting rights.

Rylee Davis, an 11-year-old Miamisburg resident, spoke to the crowd and urged young people to get involved in social justice issues.

“While some people say ‘children are our future,’ we know that our time is now,” she said. “There is no need to wait … We will be seen now, our voices will be heard now and our impact will make a change now.”

Davis, who hosts “The Rylee Show” on social media, uses her voice and platform to promote change and amplify social issues, such as the importance of voting, getting the vaccine and filling out the Census, said her mother, Angela Davis.

The MLK Memorial March was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and the year before demonstrators had to take an alternate route to get from West Dayton to downtown due to the closure of the Third Street Bridge.

The bridge, which recently reopened, honors Dr. King with a quote and image associated with his involvement in the march on Washington.

The MLK Memorial March often happens on very cold days in January, but frigid weather is nothing compared to what people have had to go through during the civil rights struggle, said Anthony Whitmore, president of MLK Dayton Inc., which organizes the march.

“Do you understand what our people went through to give us a chance to march?” Whitmore said. “They went through dogs, they went through water, they went through hatred for you and I to be here today.”