I Heart Ice Cream’s new location open for sneak peek this weekend

The Corteses are retiring their vendor booth at 2nd Street Market to focus on the new location.

“The 2nd Street Market graciously welcomed us into their family in the fall of 2021. Since then, we have made lifelong connections and friendships that will forever hold dear to our hearts,” a June 5 Facebook post stated. “Although the decision was extremely hard, we have decided to retire our vendor booth and focus more on our new location as well as public and private food truck events.”

The Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business will continue to serve rolled ice cream, milkshakes and bubble waffles. They have plans to add additional menu items including boba teas.

I Heart Ice Cream will have longer hours of operation compared to the hours at 2nd Street Market. They also hope to host special events.

“We are beyond grateful to have been a part of a Dayton staple over the past few years and have learned a ton about running a location,” the post said. “We are excited at how far we have come and owe a lot of it to our 2nd Street Market Family.”

Wright Dunbar, once home to Orville and Wilbur Wright, has a commercial corridor with a collection of local businesses including an artist studio, an art gallery, a juice bar, barber shops, a pharmacy, a salon, multiple financial institutions and Dayton’s only food hall. It’s also home to the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, which has exhibits and displays that honor and tell the stories of the Wright brothers and poet Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Wright Dunbar Day is set for 2-7 p.m. Sunday and includes live entertainment, food trucks and shopping vendors. West Third Street is blocked off between South Broadway and Shannon streets.

Staff Writer Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.

MORE DETAILS

For more information about I Heart Ice Cream, visit the business’s Facebook or Instagram pages.