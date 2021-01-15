Ice cream shop, convenience store could come to Beavercreek bike trail

Explore GE Aviation takes next step to consolidate Unison operations in Beavercreek

Residents who live adjacent to the Old Mill Lane property said they are concerned about a convenience store coming to the area. The residents are concerned about traffic flow on Old Mill Lane, how additional lighting will affect them and what the nature of the business will be. One resident also brought up that there are two or three already abandoned properties in the area, like nearby Auto Zone.

Christine Martin, who lives on the road, asked council when they would know if the convenience store will be selling alcohol or what the hours of operation will be.

City staff said they would have more information in the specific site plan stage of the process, but had discussed with Sowards that the store wouldn’t be open 24 hours a day and would not be a seasonal business.

There will be one more reading for the rezoning at the Jan. 25 city council meeting before the new zoning is approved. The owner would then need to submit a specific site plan to the city’s planning and zoning department.