Infant death, injury reports lead to recall of over 2M baby swings, rockers

Over 2 million RockaRoo and MamaRoo baby swings and rockers were recalled after dangling straps led to the death of one 10-month-old and the injuring of a second, according to the recall

Over 2 million RockaRoo and MamaRoo baby swings and rockers were recalled after dangling straps led to the death of one 10-month-old and the injuring of a second, according to the recall.

1 hour ago

A recall has been announced for a baby swing and a baby rocker after the products led to the death of a 10-month-old infant and injuries to another 10-month-old, according to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries, LLC, doing business as 4moms.

The recall affects about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers in the U.S., as well as 60,000 MamaRoo swings and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers in Canada.

When the swing or rocker aren’t being used, restraint straps can hang below the seat, and crawling infants can become tangled in them, the recall said.

The company said it had received two reports of infants becoming caught in the strap, including the 10-month-old who died of asphyxiation and the second infant, who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued. Both incidents involved the MamaRoo swing.

The recall specifically is affects MamaRoo models that use a three-point harness with model numbers 4M-005, 1026 and 1037. Models with five-point harnesses are not included.

RockaRoo models included in the recall have model number 4M-012.

Model numbers for both products are located on the bottom of the unit, according to the recall.

The safety commission said consumers with crawling infants should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers, and put them somewhere the infant can’t access, then contact 4moms to register for a strap fastener to keep the straps from extending below the swing when not in use.

Swings and rockers were sold in person at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide, as well as online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2020 for between $160 and $250.

The company said it is contacting all known purchasers directly, but consumers can contact the company by calling 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday, by emailing safetyandrecall@4moms.com, or only at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/.

