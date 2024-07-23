Italian restaurant Est! Est!! Est!!! at Dayton Arcade has closed

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Est! Est!! Est!!! has closed its doors at the Dayton Arcade, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The Italian restaurant, located at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, officially closed on Saturday, July 20.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“Thank you for your support of this restaurant,” the sign reads. “Stay tuned for an announcement of a new tenant in this space soon.”

Est! Est!! Est!!! was an extension of Mayfair Hospitality’s flagship restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. When the Dayton restaurant opened in July 2023, it was led by Chef Simone Conosciani of Rome, Italy. The restaurant served fresh pasta, deep fried calzones and pizza.

The Dayton Arcade is home to several other food-based businesses including Gather by Ghostlight, 6888 Kitchen and StartUp Grounds. Table 33 has plans to open on the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building at the corner of Fourth and Main streets sometime soon.

ExploreTable 33 temporarily closes, will soon move to Dayton Arcade
In Other News
1
Area parade to honor combat-injured warriors, fallen hero families...
2
Ghostlight Coffee to close Dayton location
3
Dorothy Lane Market’s second Warren County store underway, to open in...
4
Dayton Greek Festival returns in September with full event
5
‘That’s All, Brother’ is returning to the Air Force museum

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top