Italian restaurant Est! Est!! Est!!! at Dayton Arcade has closed

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“Thank you for your support of this restaurant,” the sign reads. “Stay tuned for an announcement of a new tenant in this space soon.”

Est! Est!! Est!!! was an extension of Mayfair Hospitality’s flagship restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. When the Dayton restaurant opened in July 2023, it was led by Chef Simone Conosciani of Rome, Italy. The restaurant served fresh pasta, deep fried calzones and pizza.

The Dayton Arcade is home to several other food-based businesses including Gather by Ghostlight, 6888 Kitchen and StartUp Grounds. Table 33 has plans to open on the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building at the corner of Fourth and Main streets sometime soon.