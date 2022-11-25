It’s on: Ohio governor accepts wager with governor up north

I-O, Gov. DeWine.

On Ohio’s side, DeWine offered Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield in 1924; and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

In 2021, he bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

“In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” Whitmer said. “However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors. That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Gov. DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

Whitmer’s wager: a “Detroit-style” gift package, including Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale.