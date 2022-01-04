January is Blood Donor Awareness Month; Type O low, CBC says

Blood Donor Awareness Month begins another year with the regional and national blood supply burdened by COVID-19.
The Community Blood Center is calling on donors to prevent supply shortages.
“The dedication of our donors in 2021 has been amazing,” Tracy Morgan, vice president for donor services, said in a release. “We have felt the impact in the constant demand for type O. We have managed through it, but we can’t let up or we will be in a shortage.”
Type O is in low supply at CBC with less than a four-day inventory.
Collection has been a challenge throughout the pandemic, and especially over the holidays. In addition, CBC assisted with emergency need for type O blood after the school shooting in Michigan and tornado outbreak in Kentucky, officials said.
CBC is challenging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Schedule donations at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.
The primary goal in 2022 for CBC is to meet demand for all blood types, and to increase power red (double red cell) donations by 15% to 150 donors a month. Type O, B-negative and A-negative donors are in high demand.
The CBC is asking community members to commit in 2022 to becoming a blood donor, donating more often, becoming a platelet or plasma donor or sponsoring a blood drive. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.
The CBC serves a 15-county area in Southwest Ohio and eastern Indiana, including Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties in Ohio.
