Jeremy Street: Rapper rolling with renewed focus

In that spirit of regional collaboration, Street is currently working on an album with Yellow Springs-based producer Don Johnson. However, he isn’t rushing the project. Over this past turbulent year, he has learned to find a balance between work, life and his musical endeavors.

“I realized I was giving a lot of my good ideas and positive energies to a job,” Street said. “What do they say? ‘Wasting the good supplies?’ I was wasting all of the good stuff on my job and then when I came home, I wouldn’t want to do the things I needed to do musically or to progress myself individually.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” he added. “When I’m just sitting around on my butt, I always know there is something else I could be doing. I have to remind myself, ‘All right, take a deep breath, relax and think about the best approach for what you want to do.’ That’s important, especially, in these times right now.”

Artist info: jeremystreet.bandcamp.com.

