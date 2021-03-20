Jeremy Street: Rapper rolling with renewed focus

After taking a break from music, rapper Jeremy Street has been on a roll since returning to recording with a renewed focus in 2018. He released the “Verses EP” that November, followed by “The Lost Txger Verses” in August 2019. In January, the Dayton artist dropped “The Jeremy Street EP,” his strongest release to date.
“I got married so I didn’t do a whole lot of music for a while,” he said. “Then, I realized its therapeutic for me to do this so in the last couple of years, I’ve been dropping albums. The first of the series was basically cleaning out the closet and getting rid of some of the old things I had written and never done anything with. After that, I had the opportunity to work with Txger Vppercvt so I did that project.
“This record was really the first time mostly everything was brand new,” Street continued. “My approach was to make a nice quality product, but I’m not chasing a specific demographic. I want people to like the music, but, in the end, I’m making this music for me.”
Street raps solo on memorable cuts like “Long Time Coming” and “Get Up!” but he has guest appearances on others by Gem City artists such as Fatty Lumpkin and Tino.
“Dayton has a lot of great talent, so I wanted to open it up and get other people involved on this record,” Street said. “Connective tissue is important to me and I feel like Dayton people need to do more projects with each other.”
In that spirit of regional collaboration, Street is currently working on an album with Yellow Springs-based producer Don Johnson. However, he isn’t rushing the project. Over this past turbulent year, he has learned to find a balance between work, life and his musical endeavors.
“I realized I was giving a lot of my good ideas and positive energies to a job,” Street said. “What do they say? ‘Wasting the good supplies?’ I was wasting all of the good stuff on my job and then when I came home, I wouldn’t want to do the things I needed to do musically or to progress myself individually.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” he added. “When I’m just sitting around on my butt, I always know there is something else I could be doing. I have to remind myself, ‘All right, take a deep breath, relax and think about the best approach for what you want to do.’ That’s important, especially, in these times right now.”
Artist info: jeremystreet.bandcamp.com.
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.