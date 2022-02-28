JOIN US: For our In Your Prime virtual event with local experts

Hear from local experts about the topics that matter as you plan for or are now living in your retirement years.
On March 22 at 6:30 p.m., Jana Collier, the publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News Sun and the Journal-News, sits down with these local experts and leaders in their field to discuss the following subjects:
- Megan Ulrich from Maple Knoll Communities: What living in a senior community means in today’s world.
- Dr. Keren Ray of Kettering Health: The top cause of foot pain, and how to treat and prevent it.
- Dr. David de la Peña of Kettering Health: Advice on how to keep our bones and joints healthy
- Dr. Brian Stahl, a renowned cataract and refractive surgeon and owner of Stahl Vision: Explaining cataracts and answering our questions about cataract treatment options.
Sign up here to get reminders about our video event that will go live at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
