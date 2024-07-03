In the month of June, the Dayton area saw 9 restaurants open, 2 close and 1 go up for sale

>> EMAIL FOOD NEWS TO US: natalie.jones@coxinc.com

Now open

Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Englewood

Jersey Mike’s Subs has opened its doors in Englewood at 537 S. Main St. in the former space of Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery.

The sub shop is known for its meats and cheeses being sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Customers love getting their subs made the “Mike’s Way” with onions, lettuce and tomatoes topped off with red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend.

Franchise owner Ted Tolliver manages several Jersey Mike’s locations in the area including 7630 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights and 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Ford’s Garage opens at Liberty Center

Ford’s Garage has officially opened its doors in the Liberty Center lifestyle complex in Liberty Twp. It offers comfort Americana food and is decorated with classic Ford vehicles and memorabilia.

The restaurant is across from The Square and next to Cowboy Sally’s Texas BBQ at 7517 Gibson St.

Must-try Black Angus burgers include the Ford’s Signature Burger, The Estate Burger and The Jiffy Burger. Other favorites include the Beer Battered Fish N’ Chips, Blackened Salmon, Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends Melt, Mama Ford’s Homemade Meatloaf and the Chicken Henry. The restaurant also has a variety of macaroni and cheese and several salads.

Biggby Coffee opens in Kettering

Biggby Coffee has opened its newest location in the Dayton region.

The Kettering coffee shop is located at 2061 E. Dorothy Lane in the strip mall between City Barbeque and Taco Bell.

The coffee shop is “a safe space for people to hangout” with a lounge area, eight-top table for groups and two study pods with USB outlets and dimmable lights. They also have outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food opens inside W. Social Tap & Table

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food opened inside W. Social Tap & Table at the end of June.

Dayton residents can expect a variety of soul meals served with their choice of two sides. Meals include salmon patties, tilapia, whiting, cod, catfish, half pound of shrimp, chicken wings, soul fried chicken chunks or hand-breaded porkchops. Sides include macaroni and cheese, candied yams, collard greens, cabbage, French fries, sweet honey corn muffins, coleslaw, potato salad or rice and gravy.

Other items on the menu include seafood boils (only available on Saturdays) and “The Lizzy Green,” a sandwich inspired by the owner’s great great grandmother featuring white bread, one piece of catfish, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and soul sauce served with fries.

Customers can also get fried green tomatoes, hush puppies, fried okra, jumbo fried okra, strawberry banana pudding and Mz. Jade’s Kool-Aid.

New Indian restaurant opens in Huber Heights

A new Indian restaurant is open in Huber Heights.

Tandoor India and Pizza is located at 7695 Old Troy Pike in the Waynetowne Plaza Shopping Center.

The restaurant has a large menu of appetizers, breads, soups and specials with chicken, lamb, beef, seafood or rice. They also offer many vegetarian options. Customer favorites include the Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken and Garlic Nan.

Tandoor India and Pizza has not started serving pizza just yet. Owner Parminder Bassi said they are looking to add a pizza chef to their team after their original chef became ill.

Jubie’s Creamery now open in Troy

Jubie’s Creamery has opened its doors in Troy at 79 Foss Way in the former home of Oh Crêpe.

Julie Domicone, a Miami Valley native who owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey, opened Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in 2018. This was followed by a Moraine location at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in 2022.

The Troy ice cream shop is a little bit smaller than Jubie’s Fairborn and Moraine locations. It does have a drive-thru window.

Legacy Pancake House opens in West Carrollton

Legacy Pancake House has opened in its new spot in West Carrollton.

Nancy Maybury and Mary Teegarden, the mother-daughter duo that own Legacy Pancake House, purchased Holly’s Home Cooking, located at 489 E Dixie Drive, in February.

“We are very excited to reopen Legacy Pancake House in West Carrollton,” Maybury previously said. “Our customers and staff have been waiting for this moment and we are excited to see some old faces and meet new ones.”

Legacy Pancake House was previously located at 1510 N. Keowee St. in Dayton for nearly 16 years until it was destroyed by a fire in October 2023. The restaurant was a total loss and has since been demolished.

Blimpie returns to Dayton region inside Shell gas station

Blimpie is back in the Dayton region!

The sub shop’s only location in the Miami Valley is now open inside the Shell gas station at 4700 Linden Ave. in Riverside near Carroll High School.

Blimpie is known for slicing its meat made-to-order. Customers can customize a variety of cold and hot subs with different kinds of breads, cheeses, toppings and dressings.

The most popular sandwich on the menu is the Blimpie Best featuring ham, salami, capicola, prosciuttini, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, vinegar, oil and oregano.

Owners of Cafe 19 open new breakfast restaurant in Brookville

Scramble by Cafe 19, a new breakfast restaurant with French toast, waffles, biscuits and gravy, sandwiches and platters, is now open in Brookville.

The owners of Cafe 19, who operate two coffee shops in the Dayton region, wanted to open a full-service restaurant after having a high demand for their food at their Englewood location.

The Brookville restaurant will offer customer favorites from the Englewood location, as well as additional items like breakfast platters — allowing customers to get more food for the price.

Coming soon

Waffle House in Xenia plans to open in July

The Dayton area’s newest Waffle House will open its doors at the end of this month.

Tom Blanton, vice president of J. Thomas & Co., which owns 19 Waffle House locations in the region, said the Xenia location at 1963 Harner Drive will open on July 30.

The restaurant will initially open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. After a month or two, they will launch their third shift crew and be open 24 hours.

Owner of Thai Table sells restaurant, plans new start in Centerville

Sue Whitted, the owner of Thai Table, has sold the Washington Twp. restaurant with plans to start a new chapter a few miles down the road at Cornerstone of Centerville.

Whitted said she really liked the former space of CoreLife Eatery and when she saw it was still available, she decided it was time to expand and open a new concept called Thai Village.

She’s still in the process of creating a menu, but customers can expect Thai, sushi and American-Thai fusion with meats like steak and lobster used in Thai food. The restaurant will have a full bar. It’s also located in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Whitted hopes to open the new restaurant at the end of August.

New Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant opening soon in Miamisburg

SushiNero, a new Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant with sushi and small plates, is opening soon in Miamisburg.

Owner Lauren Stites said the restaurant will be located at 20 S. First St. in the former space of Watermark. She is leasing that space in addition to the former home of Backwater Voodoo at 103 S. Second St.

SushiNero is expected to open in July with sushi, Japanese food and Spanish tapas. Stites said there are many similarities between Japan and Spain in regards to the use of seafood like squid and octopus in their cuisines that they plan to play into. The chef at SushiNero is originally from Japan and had lived in Spain for a period of time.

The restaurant will start off heavy with sushi and will have a variety of rolls including California rolls and spicy tuna rolls.

New cheesesteak restaurant to open in Englewood

The signs are up! A new cheesesteak restaurant is coming soon to West National Road in Englewood.

Steak Escape Sandwich Grill will be located in the 2,500-square-foot building at 485 W. National Road where United Dairy Farmers was previously located. The convenience store moved across the street into a new building in 2015, said City of Englewood Development Director William Singer.

The new restaurant should be open in the next couple of weeks, according to the construction manager. They are waiting for some kitchen appliances to arrive.

Downtown Dayton restaurant plans to relocate to Uptown Centerville in 2025

Mudlick Tap House is relocating from downtown Dayton to Uptown Centerville.

“The restaurant is very much alive and well,” said Jennifer Dean, who owns Mudlick Tap House with her husband, Forrest Williams. “After 10 years in business, nearly eight of them in downtown Dayton, we have decided to relocate to Uptown Centerville.”

With the move, they are downsizing the restaurant’s footprint. The restaurant will be located in a 6,000-square-foot, single story building with a patio at 110 W. Franklin St., across from The Brunch Pub. Their current location at 135 E. Second St. is 14,800 square feet with three stories.

Mudlick Tap House is expected to relocate in spring 2025. For now, it’s business as usual at their Dayton spot until construction is complete.

Closed

West Carrollton Sonic Drive-In has closed

The menu boards and much of the equipment were removed from the Sonic Drive-In at 801 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.

Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company, confirmed a Dunkin’ location is planned for this site.

Construction is expected to begin in Quarter 3 of this year. It remains to be determined if the current building will be remodeled or torn down, Remke said.

Springfield Roosters permanently closes

The Springfield Roosters at 1720 N. Bechtle Ave permanently closed Monday after 11 years of being open.

A note was taped to the door, the restaurant had been removed from the Roosters website, and a phone message outlined the closing.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of this Roosters Springfield location,” a Roosters statement from franchisee We Be Wings LLC said. “We want to express our gratitude to the community for their continued support and patronage.”

The wings restaurant previously purchased the former Fridays location at 1720 N. Bechtle Ave. for $1.1 million in 2012.

For sale

571 Grill & Draft House in New Carlisle for sale

A neighborhood restaurant and bar in New Carlisle that has become a dining destination is for sale.

Tim Juday, who owns 571 Grill & Draft House with his wife, Brandy, said they “just want to pass the torch or give somebody else an opportunity.”

The couple bought the business in 2000 as Tom’s Deli & Carryout and rebranded the business as 571 Grill & Draft House in 2015. Over the last several years, they have worked hard to build their brand.

“When we bought it my kids were 5 and 3,” Juday said. “Now, they’re 29 and 26 so it’s time to spend some time with them, family and friends.”

571 Grill & Draft House will remain open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Other news

Thai 9 expands hours, now open for lunch on weekends

Thai 9 in Dayton’s Oregon District is expanding its hours starting this weekend.

The restaurant, located at 11 Brown St., will now be open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 6. To celebrate, those who purchase two entrees from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday will receive a free order of crab rangoon.

Along with adding weekend lunch, the restaurant will no longer close between 2:30 and 5 p.m. during the week. They also will open a half hour earlier starting Tuesday, July 9.

RiverScape Café in downtown Dayton has new hours

The RiverScape Café in downtown Dayton has kicked off its summer season with new hours and offerings.

The café is now open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with a happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m.

This year they are offering a variety of flatbreads including Margherita, Pepperoni, Pesto, BBQ Chicken and Chicken, Bacon, Ranch. They also have appetizers such as a hummus plate or Bavarian pretzel sticks. For dessert, they have added Killer Brownies to the line up and are now offering brownie or brookie sundaes.

Dayton brewery launches wine, mead and cider program

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood has released its first batch of wine, mead and cider.

The brewery is now offering its newest creations under the brand “Branch & Bone Cellars.”

“Having developed a passion for wine, mead, and cider along this journey, our hope is to share this passion and bring the same quality present in our beer to everyone,” said co-founder John Joyce. “We want all who visit to find something for them among our hand-crafted and varied offerings.”

All products are created on-site in small batches and available while supplies last. New batches and more offerings are currently underway, the brewery said.

Dayton chef launches ramen nights at Tender Mercy

Dayton Chef Mariah Gahagan is launching “Send Noodz” — a ramen night from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at Tender Mercy.

She kicked off the series in early June with $15 bowls of tonkatsu ramen with pork belly chasu, fresh noodles, seasonal vegetables, house pickles and local duck eggs. For $5 more, guests could add on a Lucky Dog Sake juice box.

Gahagan, originally from Yellow Springs, has been in the restaurant industry for 32 years.

Tell us

