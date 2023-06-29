June business news in Dayton: $920M DMAX expansion, Marian Lanes sold, Kroger expansion and more

Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area.

Dayton-area bowling alley sold for nearly $2 million

A Cleveland-area company has purchased a Huber Heights bowling alley for nearly $2 million, new Montgomery County property records show.

Michael Poelking, president of Marian Lanes Inc., sold the property to Rollhouse Dayton Holdings LLC, a Solon, Ohio entertainment company, the property deed indicates.

The purchase price was $1.95 million. The property at 6170 Brandt Pike included 4.8 acres and a 47,235-square-foot building built in 1976, according to Montgomery County records.

READ THE FULL STORY

New owner buys former Dayton Mall Sears property for $5M+

The former Dayton Mall Sears store property has a new owner.

FCPT Holdings LLC bought the former store site in two parcels from Seritage SRC Finance for $5.175 million, new Montgomery County property records show. The sale date is given as Wednesday.

Mill Valley, Calif.-based Four Corners Property Trust calls itself “among the nation’s leading owners of restaurant and retail real estate.” The investor looks for triple net lease restaurants and other properties, including auto repair shops, collision repair, convenience stores and medical retail, on sites ranging in value from $1 million to $300 million. (On a triple net lease property, the tenant pays rent plus other expenses, such as taxes and maintenance.)

READ THE FULL STORY

Restaurant with cocktails, wine, small plates set for core Centerville site

CENTERVILLE — The building that was formerly home to Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill will soon be a restaurant aiming to offer a new experience on each visit.

Meridien should open by this fall at 28 W. Franklin St. in Centerville, Rhonda and Matt Hiatt of Centerville told this news outlet.

“We will be specializing in cocktails, wine and small plates inspired by different experiences and cuisines from all around the world,” Rhonda Hiatt said. “We have been very fortunate to do a lot of travel around the world and we’ve had some amazing experiences, but at home we don’t have a lot of more upscale cocktail, really nice glass of wine, charcuterie-board plate ... (type of places).”

READ THE FULL STORY

GM’s $920M DMAX expansion in Brookville means closure (or new use) of Moraine plant

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

BROOKVILLE — The General Motors plant in Brookville will become the home of a $920 million investment in Duramax diesel engine production, quadrupling the size of the Campus Boulevard plant — and pointing the original engine plant in Moraine to eventual closure or a new use at an undetermined time, GM leaders said Friday.

“I think the original plant with DMAX has a good, long future with us,” said Mike Trevorrow, vice president, GM North America manufacturing. “We’re going to continue to build the engine there. And then as we start the other (new Brookville) factory up, it’s a good opportunity for them (Moraine DMAX workers) to come and be part of the history of heavy-duty trucks continuing.”

The Brookville plant covers about 250,000 square feet. About 1.1 million square feet will be added to that.

READ THE FULL STORY

DAYTON EATS: New deli opening will bring classic dishes to town

Katz’s, Carnegie, Manny’s, Second Avenue, Corky and Lenny’s.

For those that know, it’s a list of greats. These are just a few of the names of classic delicatessens that have made, and make mouths water.

With the recent announcement that All the Best Delicatessen is on the verge of opening in Washington Township and their menu unveiled earlier this week on their website (allthebestdeli.com), it’s a time to celebrate. Especially considering that owner Lee Schear is bringing what he considers the best of the best from across the country to Dayton.

READ THE FULL STORY

Longtime Dayton-area jeweler that served Kettering, Oakwood going out of business

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Larry Jaffe said he has operated a jewelry business in the Dayton area for so long that his clientele now includes the kids of some of his first customers’ children.

“That’s a real kick,” said Jaffe, 76. “Some well-known Dayton families, I’m doing jewelry for the grandchildren of the people who started buying jewelry from me in the early 80s.”

Jaffe’s run of more than 40 years of owning a jewelry business that started in downtown Dayton before moving to Kettering and is now in Oakwood will soon come to an end.

READ THE FULL STORY

Closed downtown Dayton hotel sells for $1 million

New sale documents on a long-closed downtown Dayton hotel property, a site that drew new development interest last year, have been made public.

The former Doubletree and Grand Hotel on South Ludlow Street sold for $1 million in a Montgomery County sheriff’s sale, new county property records show. Records give the sale date as June 8. The sheriff’s deed was recorded June 9.

A limited liability company tied to HDDA, of Atlanta, paid that amount for the former hotel at 11 S. Ludlow, across from Dayton city government offices at Ludlow and Third Street.

READ THE FULL STORY

Kroger plans to expand Kettering store near Town & Country, records show

KETTERING — Kroger plans to expand its Kettering grocery store at the Eichelberger Shopping Center on Stroop Road, records show.

Plans submitted to the city indicate “proposed building expansion” that would include the adjacent former CVS Pharmacy, which closed in February 2022.

Plans show the store at East Stroop currently having 58,960 square feet, but growing to 72,903 square feet in the expansion with “Kroger to take over existing CVS space.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Agave & Rye in Centerville prepares for grand opening

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall delivering “epic tacos” and much more, is preparing to open its doors in Centerville

The grand opening will take place Wednesday, June 28 with a soft opening for friends and family two days prior.

“Centerville has a reputation of being such an amazing community that we couldn’t resist the opportunity to be part of it,” Yavonne Sarber, CEO and co-founder of Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall previously said. “We’re so excited to celebrate the city itself with local food lovers and restaurant-goers.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Field & Stream store at Austin Landing closed

The Field & Stream store at Austin Landing has closed and has been converted into a Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse store.

The outdoor store at 10351 Innovation Drive, Miami Twp., which is owned by Dick’s and opened at Austin Landing in 2014, closed June 10 and last week was converted into the warehouse-type store, employees at the store said.

The Pennsylvania-based company Dick’s Sporting Goods announced in March it was shuttering its Field & Stream chain and replacing the stores with its House of Sport stores or its warehouse stores. The company said it was aiming to have 100 brick-and-mortar sites for that store brand open in the next five years.

READ THE FULL STORY

KeyBank will leave KeyBank Tower in downtown Dayton

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

KeyBank will vacate its namesake tower in downtown Dayton, a Key representative said Thursday.

A statement from the company said those offices will move further down Second Street to the 130 Building at 130 W. 2nd St., also downtown.

“Our teammates are tentatively scheduled to move into this new space in December 2023. We are excited about this investment in the Dayton community that will improve accessibility and provide a new and modern workspace with more amenities for our teammates,” Key said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Taste of Belgium opens first Dayton-area location at The Greene

Taste of Belgium at The Greene in Beavercreek is now open and serving up its signature waffles.

The Cincinnati-based restaurant moved into the 3,871-square-foot space near the shopping center’s main entrance after Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closed in January 2021.

Taste of Belgium serves Belgian-inspired dishes including waffles, crepes, sandwiches, salads and sharables.

This is the first Dayton-area location for the restaurant. Other Ohio locations are centered toward Cincinnati including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason.

READ THE FULL STORY

End of era: W.O. Wrights owner reflects on beloved pub’s 34-year run

After 34 years in business, W.O. Wrights Pub and Grille closed its doors earlier this year, marking the end of an era for the beloved music venue and restaurant frequented by Wright State students and community members alike.

The restaurant, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, will be replaced by a Casey’s gas station and convenience store expected to start construction mid-July.

“My wife Linda and I have had a wonderful time building and growing the W.O. Wrights Pub and Grille’s business over the years. We tried to create a fun place where all types and ages of people could feel at home and enjoy themselves,” W.O. Wrights owner Don Massengale said.

READ THE FULL STORY