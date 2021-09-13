JUST IN: 110-seat venue part of Oregon District restaurateur’s Uptown Centerville plan

It was announced in June that Blondet planned to open a second restaurant with an upscale food and beverage concept inspired by its French-Peruvian style “with a modern twist.”

Mayor Brooks Compton has said the restaurant “is exactly the type of establishment city council is hoping to welcome as part of our revitalization of Uptown.”

The lot combination “is in preparation for a proposed restaurant” and a major site plan for the project is set to be reviewed by Centerville’s Board of Architectural Review next month, according to city records.

The application to combine the parcels has been approved by the planning commission and is set to be addressed by Centerville City Council tonight.