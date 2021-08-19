JUST IN: Air Force Marathon going virtual for second straight year

“Our team feels the same disappointment everyone is feeling now,” said Brandon Hough, director of the Air Force Marathon. “There is a bigger picture here and that’s the safety of our participants, volunteers, and spectators and members of the Air Force.”

“I know this is a disappointment,” Miller said in a Facebook video. But he said rising COVID numbers forced the decision.

“We are seeing cases increase by the day,” he said. “As a matter of fact, in June we were only seeing approximately one to three cases per week. Now, we’re seeing ... last Friday I saw 19 cases in a single day, tracked by the installation.”

In an interview last month, Hough told the Dayton Daily News he was pleased by the registration numbers he had seen to that point.

Registration had been perhaps 10% below where it stood at a similar point in 2019, but that was not bad news, he said at the time. He expected registration to speed up as the events approach.

“We’re going to put on a great race for those who do come,” Hough said earlier this summer.