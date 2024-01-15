Air Force museum closed indefinitely due to ‘water supply issue’

Museum staff and volunteers had to ask about 1,000 visitors to leave the museum at about 11 a.m. Monday due to a lack of water for the site’s restrooms and cafes.

The museum recently celebrated its centennial anniversary last year. The institution traces its history to a small shop on McCook Field, what was a modest flight experimentation station just minutes north of downtown Dayton, operated by what were then the U.S. Signal Corps and the Army Air Service.

Today, the museum has more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

The entrance to the museum is on Springfield Street at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base gate 28B in Riverside.