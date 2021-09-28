dayton logo
X

JUST IN: Cassano’s Pizza adds more jobs in $4M Kettering headquarters expansion

Cassano’s Pizza King plans to expand its operations, adding to its properties near its Stroop Road corporate headquarters. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Caption
Cassano’s Pizza King plans to expand its operations, adding to its properties near its Stroop Road corporate headquarters. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
6 hours ago

KETTERING — Cassano’s Pizza King has added a few dozen jobs as it prepares to start construction on a $4 million expansion of its corporate operations in Kettering.

About 25 more jobs are part of the growth as the business plans to build an 18,000-square-foot freezer facility at its East Stroop Road headquarters, company CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday.

Cassano said he expects to begin construction by mid-October.

ExploreBUSINESS: Kettering business park plans aim to add convenience to attract jobs, employers

Earlier this year Cassano said the expansion aimed at boosting local and national distribution was expected to add a handful of jobs. But business “is way up” since then, he said.

When completed, the 30-foot-tall freezer structure, the restaurant next door and the headquarters at the corner of East Stroop and Hempstead Station Drive will all be connected, he said.

Cassano’s, a mainstay in the Dayton area since the 1950s, has more than 30 restaurants throughout the region and employs more than 500 workers.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dayton-area based restaurant chain seeks Kettering liquor permit for business

In Other News
1
Ohio reports 7,283 daily COVID cases, nears 22K deaths since pandemic...
2
El Rancho Grande planning another area location
3
Montgomery County to start giving Pfizer COVID-19 boosters Wednesday
4
Single tickets to see ‘Hamilton’ at Schuster Center to go on sale...
5
Ohio reports fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 3...
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top