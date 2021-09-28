JUST IN: Cassano’s Pizza adds more jobs in $4M Kettering headquarters expansion

KETTERING — Cassano’s Pizza King has added a few dozen jobs as it prepares to start construction on a $4 million expansion of its corporate operations in Kettering.
About 25 more jobs are part of the growth as the business plans to build an 18,000-square-foot freezer facility at its East Stroop Road headquarters, company CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday.
Cassano said he expects to begin construction by mid-October.
Earlier this year Cassano said the expansion aimed at boosting local and national distribution was expected to add a handful of jobs. But business “is way up” since then, he said.
When completed, the 30-foot-tall freezer structure, the restaurant next door and the headquarters at the corner of East Stroop and Hempstead Station Drive will all be connected, he said.
Cassano’s, a mainstay in the Dayton area since the 1950s, has more than 30 restaurants throughout the region and employs more than 500 workers.