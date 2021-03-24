JUST IN: Cassano’s Pizza King plans expansion at its Kettering headquarters

KETTERING – Cassano’s Pizza King plans to expand its corporate operations in Kettering, a move its top executive said would help boost local and national distribution.
The business that’s been a mainstay in the Dayton area since the early 1950s plans to build an 18,000-square-foot freezer facility at its East Stroop Road base, a project early estimates indicate could be a $4 million investment, company CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told the Dayton Daily News.
“We’re still crunching numbers, so I don’t know” total investment, he said.
When completed, the 30-foot freezer structure, the restaurant next door and the headquarters would all be linked, he said.
Cassano’s has 33 restaurants throughout the Dayton region and employees more than 500 workers. The expansion would add four jobs, Cassano said.
The business has a dough manufacturing company that distributes east of the Mississippi River and “we’re working on getting national distribution,” he said.
The company is demolishing a structure at 1630 E. Stroop Road, next to one of its restaurants that sits between the construction site and the company’s main operations.
The new freezer facility would triple its capacity to store dough, he said.
No plans have been submitted for the expansion, but Cassano said he expects them to be finalized this year.