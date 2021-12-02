JUST IN: Centerville buys more Uptown land in entertainment district

The land was purchased for $235,000 and is slightly more than 1 acre, according to the city. In May, the city bought a 0.2-acre parcel at 54 W. Franklin St. Both properties are in the 113-acre entertainment district approved by the state earlier this year.

“This is a great example of having conversations with our business owners and working together to achieve the vision for Uptown,” Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said in today’s announcement.