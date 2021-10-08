dayton logo
Cracker Barrel seeks Ohio liquor permits to sell beer, wine

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
2 hours ago

Cracker Barrel has applied for liquor permits for several of its Ohio restaurants, including ones in Clark, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.

Centerville, Deerfield Twp., Piqua and Springfield are among the more than 20 Ohio sites for which the national restaurant chain known for homecooked meals is seeking D5I permits, state records show.

Cracker Barrel said last year it planned to add beer and wine to its menu at most of its 663 locations, according to published reports.

It was the first time since the casual, Southern-style restaurant chain started in 1969 that it began serving alcoholic beverages.

Cracker Barrel began serving alcohol at about 100 locations in Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee prior to the start of the pandemic in 2020 with plans to go national within a year, reports stated.

Cracker Barrel has 31 restaurants in Ohio, according to its website.

