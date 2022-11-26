JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire

Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire.
The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
Chairs and baby strollers were abandoned at Courthouse Square as people ran down Main Street, witnesses said.
An announcement said the parade initially was pausing.
Later, an announcer said Dayton police had asked for spectators to clear the area as officers investigated multiple incidents.
Dayton’s mayor and city commissioners were in attendance at the holiday event.
This is a breaking story.
In Other News
1
Dayton Metro Library will host Nutcracker Storytime, showcase multiple...
2
It’s on: Ohio governor accepts wager with governor up north
3
‘It’s pre-tirement:’ Contemporary Christian singer Sandi Patty on her...
4
Black Friday shopping: Area shoppers find deals at stores
5
Simplicity Studios plans to make Miamisburg debut next month