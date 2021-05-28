JUST IN: Fraze announces summer concert lineup

2021 Fraze Pavilion Season

July 22: Hairball

July 23: Styx with special guest Night Ranger

July 24: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

July 28: Casting Crowns with special guest I Am They

July 30: The Menus

July 31: Daughtry

Aug. 4: U.S. Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One

Aug. 5: Chris Janson with special guest Desert City Ramblers

Aug. 8: Trace Adkins with special guest The James Barker Band

Aug. 10: Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil

Aug. 11: Happy Together Tour 2021

Aug. 17: Foreigner with special guests Stranger and Eleventh Hour

Aug. 18: Get the Led Out

Aug. 20: Uncle Kracker

Aug. 22: Gladys Knight

Aug. 25: Boyz II Men

Aug. 26: Spass Nacht

Aug. 28: Bacon Fest

Aug. 29: Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

Aug. 30: Disco Inferno

Aug. 31: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Larkin Poe

Sept. 1: The Taste

Sept. 3: Kettering Block Party

Fraze Pavilion Tickets: Buy tickets at Fraze FanFare Store, Fraze Pavilion Ticket Office (6/5 only), online at Fraze.com or etix.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

Fraze FanFare Tickets – Gift Certificates – Merchandise Located in the east hallway of Town and Country Shopping Center (across from Figlio’s Restaurant) 424 East Stroop Rd., Kettering (937) 296-3300

Fraze FanFare Hours: (Beginning Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: Closed

For the latest concert information, visit fraze.com.

2021 Season Sponsors: Kettering Health, Pepsi Beverages Company, Hiedelberg Distributing, City of Kettering

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering.