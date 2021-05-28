JUST IN: Fraze announces summer concert lineup

Legends of rock, country, soul, and R&B along with tribute bands and fun festivals comprise Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion’s 2021 season.
Styx, Foreigner, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, and Trace Adkins are just some of the entertaining headliners showcased within the diverse July 22-Sept. 3 schedule.
Tickets to all shows go on sale Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
The season marks a welcomed return to live music at the 4,300-seat outdoor venue, which closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2021 Fraze Pavilion Season
July 22: Hairball
July 23: Styx with special guest Night Ranger
July 24: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest
July 28: Casting Crowns with special guest I Am They
July 30: The Menus
July 31: Daughtry
Aug. 4: U.S. Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One
Aug. 5: Chris Janson with special guest Desert City Ramblers
Aug. 8: Trace Adkins with special guest The James Barker Band
Aug. 10: Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil
Aug. 11: Happy Together Tour 2021
Aug. 17: Foreigner with special guests Stranger and Eleventh Hour
Aug. 18: Get the Led Out
Aug. 20: Uncle Kracker
Aug. 22: Gladys Knight
Aug. 25: Boyz II Men
Aug. 26: Spass Nacht
Aug. 28: Bacon Fest
Aug. 29: Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)
Aug. 30: Disco Inferno
Aug. 31: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Larkin Poe
Sept. 1: The Taste
Sept. 3: Kettering Block Party
Fraze Pavilion Tickets: Buy tickets at Fraze FanFare Store, Fraze Pavilion Ticket Office (6/5 only), online at Fraze.com or etix.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.
Fraze FanFare Tickets – Gift Certificates – Merchandise Located in the east hallway of Town and Country Shopping Center (across from Figlio’s Restaurant) 424 East Stroop Rd., Kettering (937) 296-3300
Fraze FanFare Hours: (Beginning Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: Closed
For the latest concert information, visit fraze.com.
2021 Season Sponsors: Kettering Health, Pepsi Beverages Company, Hiedelberg Distributing, City of Kettering
The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering.