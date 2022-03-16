JUST IN: Free rides start St. Patrick’s Day as bars, restaurants expect business hike

Area restaurant and bar operators said they expect an increase in business this weekend. St. Patrick Day, a full day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games and a warmer weather forecast all coincide with the first non-COVID restricted annual Irish celebration since 2019.

It comes on the same week that the University of Dayton Arena is hosting the First Four, which features Wright State University playing tonight. The UD Arena is also the site of the Ohio boys high school basketball tournament with Alter and Centerville playing this weekend.

The Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office and its OVI Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in conjunction with the St. Patrick’s Day, MCSO Media Director Christine Bevins said in an email. Details of the location were not released.