JUST IN: Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces concerts, entertainment events for 2022 season

The Fraze Pavilion announced Jan. 7, 2022, a series of concerts and events for the 2022 season. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 15. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion announced today a series of concerts and events for the 2022 season.

The city-owned, 4,300-seat popular outdoor venue said the following are scheduled for this year with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 15:

• Killer Queen, the premier tribute to Queen, June 29, 8 p.m. Tickets range in cost from $20 to $35.

• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience, celebrating 50 years of ELO, July 14, 8 p.m. Tickets cost between $21.50 to $29.50.

• Get The Led Out, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 to $29.

These shows will have a limit of four tickets per person on the first day of sale.

• The Menus, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets $5 for general admission.

• Spass Nacht, June 15, 5:30 p.m. Free festival in Lincoln Park.

• The 34th Annual Art on the Commons, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. Free event in Lincoln Park.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

