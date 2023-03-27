JUST IN: Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion adds country music star to concert lineup

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They are $40.50 to $60.50 with a limit of four per person the first day.

On Friday, the Fraze announced a handful of shows and events. They include 38 Special and Loverboy on June 3; That Arena Rock Show on June 9; Boney James and Lalah Hathaway on July 23: and Bacon Fest on Aug. 19.

At June 1, Lynch is the earliest concert currently scheduled this year for the Kettering 4,300-seat venue, which has more than 20 shows and events scheduled for the season.

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/.